US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 24,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:07 PM

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 24,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 24,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Tuesday.

As of 1.

20 p.m. EDT (5.20 p.m. GMT), fatalities in the US reached 24,485, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

At least 584,073 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, the largest number of infections among all countries.

