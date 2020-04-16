US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 27,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 27,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday.

As of 2:55 p.m. EST (6:55 p.m. GMT), fatalities in the US reached 27,085, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

A total of 614,482 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, or more than three times the number of infections in any other country.