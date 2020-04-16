UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:33 PM

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 31,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 31,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 31,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday.

As of 10:55 a.m. EST 2:55 p.m. GMT), fatalities in the US reached 31,002, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

A total of 639,733 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, or more than three times the number of infections in any other country.

