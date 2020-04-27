US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 55,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has surpassed 55,000, with the total number of cases exceeding 972,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has surpassed 55,000, with the total number of cases exceeding 972,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

The United States now has registered 55,118 fatalities and 972,969 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are nearly 3 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths, according to the data.