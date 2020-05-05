UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 70,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 70,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has surpassed 70,000, with the number of cases exceeding 1.19 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Tuesday.

Health officials in the country have documented  70,115 fatalities and 1,192,119 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 3.6 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 253,000 deaths, according to the data.

Related Topics

World United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

37 minutes ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

37 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

52 minutes ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation With Spread of ..

10 minutes ago

Very hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Wednesd ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.