US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 70,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has surpassed 70,000, with the number of cases exceeding 1.19 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Tuesday.

Health officials in the country have documented 70,115 fatalities and 1,192,119 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 3.6 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 253,000 deaths, according to the data.