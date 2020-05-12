UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 80,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 80,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 80,000, with the number of cases exceeding 1.344 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

Health officials in the country have documented 80,087 fatalities and 1,344,512 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 4,1 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 284.000 deaths, according to the data.

Related Topics

World United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

7 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

1 hour ago

UAE underlines commitment to fighting COVID-19, pr ..

2 hours ago

Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 5,381, 680 new case ..

2 hours ago

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.