US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 21, Eight States Declare States Of Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 21, Eight States Declare States of Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has gone up to 21, with 545 cases having been confirmed, data from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) shows.

Seventeen deaths have been registered in King Country in the state of Washington; one death is reported in the state's Snohomish County.

Florida has reported two coronavirus deaths. One death has occurred in California, in Placer County.

Eight US states, including New York, Washington, California and Florida, have declared states of emergency amid the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the death toll from COVID-19 stood at 19 in the United States. Also on Saturday, Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser announced the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in DC.

