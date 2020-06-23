US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 120,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 120,000, with the number of cases exceeding 2.28 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 120,000, with the number of cases exceeding 2.28 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

Health officials in the country have documented 120,036 fatalities and 2,286,457 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are nearly 9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and nearly 470,000 deaths, according to the data.