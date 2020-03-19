UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Century Mark, Reaches 115 - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The death toll of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States reached 115 on Wednesday with a 25 percent increase in confirmed cases, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracking map revealed.

There are now a total of at least 7,324 confirmed cases recorded in the United States, according to the updated data.

On late Wednesday, the death toll sat at 97 with 5,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state of Washington leads with 55 deaths, while the state of New York has 16 lethal cases and California another 13. The virus has now hit all 50 states.

