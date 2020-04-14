US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 23,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 23,000 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities in any country, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Monday.

As of 1900 GMT, fatalities in the US reached 23,070, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

At least 568,176 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, the largest number of infections among all countries.