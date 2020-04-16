US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 30,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has topped 30,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths in the country currently stands at 30,826, a total of 637,716 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

About 2,500 people have died over the past 24 hours, the university said.