UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 30,000: Tracker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:23 PM

US coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: tracker

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.

Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

Related Topics

Dead World France Died Italy United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

39 minutes ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

1 hour ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

1 hour ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

1 hour ago

Flour mills owners asked to voluntarily reduce pri ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.