US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 75,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus has surpassed 75,000, according to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University.

The United States on Thursday afternoon registered 75,054 deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease, with more than 1.

25 million confirmed cases.

More than 195,000 people in the United States have recovered from COVID-19 infections, the data showed.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.8 million, while the death toll has exceeded 267,000, according to the university.

