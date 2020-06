(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has crossed the 110,000 mark, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

The latest data puts the death toll at 110,028. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,927,428, of whom more than 500,000 have recovered.