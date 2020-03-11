UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Outbreak To 'Get Worse' As Death Toll Reaches 31 - Health Official

Wed 11th March 2020

Thirty-one people have died in the United States from the novel coronavirus and the outbreak is going to get worse, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday

"I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now," Fauci said in a congressional hearing. "Now how much worse we'll get will depend on our ability to do two things: Contain the influx of people who are infected and coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country.

Fauci, a member of the administration's coronavirus task force, also confirmed that there are now 31 people dead in the United States due to the outbreak.

He also said the United States has tested approximately 4,900 people so far for the coronavirus. Fauci said the lack of testing hampered the pace of detections, compared to countries like South Korea, which has tested about 200,000 people.

At least 1,050 coronavirus infections have been reported in the United States to date.

