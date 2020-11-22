US Coronavirus Tally Passes 12Mln - JHU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 12 million on Saturday after the country added a million cases over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll now stands at 255,177, while more than 4.4 million patients have recovered from the COVID-19 disease since it was declared a pandemic in March.