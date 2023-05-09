UrduPoint.com

US, Cote D'Ivoire Host Over 40 African Land Forces Chiefs For Summit In Abidjan - Pentagon

May 09, 2023



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United States and Cote D'Ivoire are hosting more than 40 land force chiefs from Africa for a summit in Abidjan, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, the summit brings together over 40 land force chiefs from across Africa, other partner nations, academic thought leaders, and government officials for candid dialogue to discuss and develop cooperative solutions to shared challenges," the statement said.

On May 9, participants observed a demonstration by the Ivorian Armed Forces at the International academy for the Fight Against Terrorism.

The summit will also see plenary sessions focused on fostering cooperation between senior military leaders from the US and African countries, the Pentagon added.

