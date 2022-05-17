UrduPoint.com

US Could Address Exploitation Of Internet By Terrorists Following Buffalo Shooting - Biden

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 10:33 PM

US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terrorists Following Buffalo Shooting - Biden

The US government could take steps to address the use of the internet to radicalize and mobilize individuals for terrorism in the wake of the white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo that left ten people dead and three others injured, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The US government could take steps to address the use of the internet to radicalize and mobilize individuals for terrorism in the wake of the white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo that left ten people dead and three others injured, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"I'm not naive. I know tragedy will come again... But there are certain things we can do," Biden said during remarks on the shooting in Buffalo. "You can't prevent people from being radicalized to violence, but we can address the relentless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism. We just have to have the courage to do that, to stand up."

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of carrying out the shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.

Gendron allegedly left a manifesto in which he expressed white supremacist beliefs, including theories of white population replacement.

Gendron also made use of the Black Sun - a symbol used by Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups, including the Ukraine's Azov battalion.

Gendron referenced in the manifesto the internet as a factor in his radicalization and cited other far-right shooters, including Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant, as inspiring him.

Biden called white supremacy and its belief system a "poison" for the United States as a nation and characterized the shooting in Buffalo as an act of domestic terrorism.

The authorities have charged Gendron with first-degree murder for allegedly perpetrating the shooting, which carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gendron also faces the possibility of terrorism charges, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Internet Ukraine Germany Erie Buffalo United States FBI From Government

Recent Stories

Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End ..

Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End - Russian Economic Developmen ..

2 minutes ago
 Restart of Intra-Venezuela Talks Could Lead to US- ..

Restart of Intra-Venezuela Talks Could Lead to US-Maduro Bilateral Engagement - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 7.8% in 2022 - Economic Dev ..

Russian GDP to Fall by 7.8% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

2 minutes ago
 North Korea Has Not Initiated Any COVID-19 Vaccina ..

North Korea Has Not Initiated Any COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts - United Nations

2 minutes ago
 CTD arrests two suspects involved in Anarkali blas ..

CTD arrests two suspects involved in Anarkali blast

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan welcome Supreme Court's verdict in pres ..

Imran Khan welcome Supreme Court's verdict in presidential reference Article 63( ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.