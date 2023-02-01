UrduPoint.com

US Could Announce Weapons Package With GLSDBs For Ukraine As Soon As Friday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The United States could announce a new weapons package for Ukraine valued at more than $2 billion and including longer range rocket systems as soon as Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The package, first reported by US media on Tuesday, is expected to contain Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), which can strike up to 94 miles (150km) away.

Previous reports only specified that the package could be announced as soon as later this week.

The majority of the funding, approximately $1.725 billion, will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which procures weapons for Ukraine from industry instead of pulling from US stocks, the earlier reports said. The GLSDB will be purchased using USAI funds, the reports said.

The package will also include other weapons systems and munitions, the reports added.

