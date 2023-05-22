UrduPoint.com

US Could Become Guarantor Of Agreements On Ukraine With European NATO Members - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The United States can become the main guarantor of the agreements on the security of Ukraine with the participation of European NATO members, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday, citing former NATO policy chief Fabrice Pothier.

According to a security model drafted by head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak and Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the US, the UK, Germany and France would all become guarantors of the security arrangements that would involve several bilateral assurances within a multilateral framework, the newspaper reported, citing Pothier.

The model would also include the creation of a body known as the Ukraine-NATO Council, through which Kiev could summon meetings and seek assistance, the newspaper reported, citing officials.

This mechanism would be a form of Ukraine's preparation for NATO membership, officials said.

"The compact has to be binding enough to be credible ” otherwise the Russians will not take it seriously, and it is not going to deter them and prevent another war," Pothier told the Wall Street Journal.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO as a full-fledged member of the alliance. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in earlier remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time. Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would eventually join the bloc, as all NATO members support its ambitions, but the alliance is currently focused on providing support to Kiev.

