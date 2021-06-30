UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Could Complete Withdrawal From Afghanistan Within Days - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Could Complete Withdrawal From Afghanistan Within Days - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States could complete the withdrawal its forces from Afghanistan within days, CNN reported citing multiple US government officials.

This week could be a critical week in the withdrawal and end of the retrograde process, the report quoted a US defense official on Tuesday.

The report said some one thousand American troops could remain in Kabul to serve as security forces for the US Embassy and the city's airport. The United States had about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan when the withdrawal process began on May 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, the top US general in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, told reporters that Afghanistan may descend into civil war after the formal US withdrawal from the country. Pundits have speculated the United States would complete its exit by July 4, but Miller did not confirm any claims.

The Taliban movement recently launched a successful offensive to seize control of some 100 regional centers, mainly in the northwest of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Austin United States May July From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

2 hours ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

4 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

2 hours ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

2 hours ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.