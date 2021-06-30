US Could Complete Withdrawal From Afghanistan Within Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United States could complete the withdrawal its forces from Afghanistan within days, CNN reported citing multiple US government officials.

This week could be a critical week in the withdrawal and end of the retrograde process, the report quoted a US defense official on Tuesday.

The report said some one thousand American troops could remain in Kabul to serve as security forces for the US Embassy and the city's airport. The United States had about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan when the withdrawal process began on May 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, the top US general in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, told reporters that Afghanistan may descend into civil war after the formal US withdrawal from the country. Pundits have speculated the United States would complete its exit by July 4, but Miller did not confirm any claims.

The Taliban movement recently launched a successful offensive to seize control of some 100 regional centers, mainly in the northwest of Afghanistan.