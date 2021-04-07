UrduPoint.com
US Could Consider 'some Form Of Diplomacy' Over N.Korea Nukes: W.House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:46 PM

The United States could consider "diplomacy" in its attempts to end the standoff with North Korea over the isolated country's nuclear arsenal, the White House said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States could consider "diplomacy" in its attempts to end the standoff with North Korea over the isolated country's nuclear arsenal, the White House said Wednesday.

"We have a clear objective as it relates to North Korea, which is denuclearizing the.

.. Korean peninsula," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"We're of course continuing to enforce sanctions. We're consulting with allies and partners. We are prepared to consider some form of diplomacy if it's going to lead us down the path toward denuclearization."

