US Could Cooperate With CSTO, Taliban to Hold Back IS in Afghanistan - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States could establish contacts with regional actors, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia), to defeat the Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to hunt down the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) responsible for the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to pull forces out of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline.

"To what extent these [Biden's] plans will be implemented, and first of all, in cooperation with which forces and countries, time will show," Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

According to the senior lawmaker, Biden has two options in the current situation.

"The first is to respond in a typically American manner for example, by launching missile strikes at terrorist bases, or, say, killing one of the terrorist leaders," Kosachev explained.

The second option, described as more effective by the politician, implies contacts with CSTO member states and the Taliban.

"The current situation probably suggests the first option. But the interests of America and the international community the second," Kosachev noted.

On Thursday, a series of explosions occurred outside the Kabul airport. At least 170 people, including 13 American service members, were reported dead and hundreds wounded as a result.