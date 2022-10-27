UrduPoint.com

US Could Deploy Upgraded Nuclear Bomb In EU In December - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM

US Could Deploy Upgraded Nuclear Bomb in EU in December - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States has accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe, aiming for end of 2022 rather than 2023, US online newspaper Politico reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic cables and sources.

According to the newspaper, the delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.

The decision was made in light of the Ukraine crisis and perceived threats emanating from Russia, although the Pentagon has refrained from explicitly drawing any links, the newspaper said.

"While we aren't going to discuss details of our nuclear arsenal, modernization of US B61 nuclear weapons has been underway for years and plans to safely and responsibly swap out older weapons for the upgraded B61-12 versions is part of a long-planned and scheduled modernization effort.

It is in no way linked to current events in Ukraine and was not sped up in any way," Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told the newspaper.

Experts told Politico that the US decision is more likely aimed toward Europe than Russia. One expert described it as "a way to assure the allies when they are feeling particularly threatened by Russia."

In December 2021, it was reported that the US military-industrial complex had handed over to the Department of Defense the first production sample of the upgraded B61-12 atomic bomb. The B61 aerial bomb has been in service since 1968 with several modifications. The new bomb can be dropped from the B2 and B-21 strategic bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Threatened Pentagon Brussels United States October December From Arsenal

Recent Stories

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

1 hour ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

1 hour ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.