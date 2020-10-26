UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Could Destroy Iranian Missiles Bound For Venezuela - Envoy Abrams

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Could Destroy Iranian Missiles Bound for Venezuela - Envoy Abrams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The United States will try to destroy Iranian long-range missiles bound for Venezuela, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said on Monday.

"We will make every effort to stop [Iranian] shipments of long-range missiles, and if somehow they get to Venezuela they will be eliminated there," the official told Fox news.

He said the transfer is unacceptable and would not be "tolerated or permitted."

The sale comes after the United Nations arms embargo on Iran expired last Sunday.

The United States proposed prolonging the arms sale embargo at the UN Security Council on August 14, 2020, but the proposition was declined by the majority of the member states.

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Amir Khatami has said that with arms embargo lifted, Tehran plans to sell more military products than purchase them.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Sale Tehran United States Venezuela Mohammad Amir Turkish Lira August Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

8 minutes ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

38 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

53 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.