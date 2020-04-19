US Could Find Better Ways to Spend $500 Million Allocated to WHO - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the United States could find a better use for the $500 million it usually allocates to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The World Health Organization, we're just finding more and more problems ... there are other ways we can spend the 500 million Dollars ...

but we can find other ways to spend it where people are going to be helped we think in a much greater way, we are doing some research on certain people who take a lot of credit for what they do," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"We can spend the $500 million using all of it in a much more efficient manner, if we chose to do that, and it will be to the good of many more people," Trump added, criticizing the WHO for being against the United States closing off its borders to China when the coronavirus was just emerging.