UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Could Find Better Ways To Spend $500 Million Allocated To WHO - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Could Find Better Ways to Spend $500 Million Allocated to WHO - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the United States could find a better use for the $500 million it usually allocates to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The World Health Organization, we're just finding more and more problems ... there are other ways we can spend the 500 million Dollars ...

but we can find other ways to spend it where people are going to be helped we think in a much greater way, we are doing some research on certain people who take a lot of credit for what they do," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"We can spend the $500 million using all of it in a much more efficient manner, if we chose to do that, and it will be to the good of many more people," Trump added, criticizing the WHO for being against the United States closing off its borders to China when the coronavirus was just emerging.

Related Topics

World China White House Trump United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

3 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

3 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

4 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

3 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.