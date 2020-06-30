US Could Have 100,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Daily Without Strict Social Distancing - Fauci

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United States could see up to 100,000 new cases of coronavirus infections a day if social distancing and other measures are not enforced strictly, top US pandemics expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"We are now having 40,000 plus cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to a hundred thousand a day if this does not turn around, and so I'm very concerned," said Fauci, who heads the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.