US Could Impose Moratorium On Missile Deployment In Europe, Asia- Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow is not interested in new "missile crises" and will not deploy ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe or in the Asia-Pacific region if the United States does not do that, but Washington has not yet shown interest in a reciprocal moratorium, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Moscow is not interested in new "missile crises" and will not deploy ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe or in the Asia-Pacific region if the United States does not do that, but Washington has not yet shown interest in a reciprocal moratorium, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Russia, as a responsible state, is not interested in new 'missile crises'. In this regard, I will remind you about the decision we made at the top level not to deploy ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe or in the Asia-Pacific region until American missiles of a similar class appear there," Yermakov said.

"We would consider a counter moratorium on the part of the United States and its allies to be a logical step to ensure predictability and the creation of a constructive basis for further dialogue. However, we do not see that our American colleagues are interested in such a decision yet," he said.

