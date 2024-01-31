Open Menu

US Could Jail Foreign Officials Under New Bribery Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

US could jail foreign officials under new bribery law

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Anticorruption activists around the world have high hopes for a new US law that for the first time allows Washington to prosecute foreign officials who receive bribes.

The law broadens the enforcement profile of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which has long been used to punish companies that pay bribes and their shadowy agents.

Such players come from the "supply" side of the illicit payment equation -- those paying the bribes. The new Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) targets the "demand" side: foreign government officials who seek or accept payouts.

President Joe Biden signed the measure into law in December as part of a National Defense bill.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, a longtime anti-corruption and human rights advocate in Nigeria, hopes the change instills "some level of fear" in public officials who now feel "impunity," he said.

"Public officials will engage in all sorts of corrupt practices and they will never be punished for anything," said Rafsanjani.

"Every employee for every foreign government is now going to be on notice that the weight of the US government could come after them," said Scott Greytak, a director of advocacy at Transparency International. "That is going to change behavior."

But Mike Koehler, a professor at Southern Illinois University school of Law, said the deterrent benefit of the FCPA has long been overstated.

Koehler considers the new measure "tokenism" and instead favors greater transparency and encouragement of other countries to enforce their own laws as the means to reduce bribery.

Related Topics

World Washington Nigeria December All From Government Weight Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

12 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

12 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

13 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

13 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

13 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

13 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

13 hours ago

More Stories From World