US could jail foreign officials under new bribery law

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Anticorruption activists around the world have high hopes for a new US law that for the first time allows Washington to prosecute foreign officials who receive bribes.

The law broadens the enforcement profile of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which has long been used to punish companies that pay bribes and their shadowy agents.

Such players come from the "supply" side of the illicit payment equation -- those paying the bribes. The new Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) targets the "demand" side: foreign government officials who seek or accept payouts.

President Joe Biden signed the measure into law in December as part of a National Defense bill.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, a longtime anti-corruption and human rights advocate in Nigeria, hopes the change instills "some level of fear" in public officials who now feel "impunity," he said.

"Public officials will engage in all sorts of corrupt practices and they will never be punished for anything," said Rafsanjani.

"Every employee for every foreign government is now going to be on notice that the weight of the US government could come after them," said Scott Greytak, a director of advocacy at Transparency International. "That is going to change behavior."

But Mike Koehler, a professor at Southern Illinois University school of Law, said the deterrent benefit of the FCPA has long been overstated.

Koehler considers the new measure "tokenism" and instead favors greater transparency and encouragement of other countries to enforce their own laws as the means to reduce bribery.