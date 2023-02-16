UrduPoint.com

US Could Not Initially Rule Out That 3 Objects It Downed Were Surveillance Devices - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The United States was initially unable to rule out the possibility that three aerial objects it recently shot down were surveillance devices, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023)

"The president again got the recommendation from the military that the proper course of action was to down them, for two principal reasons: One, we couldn't rule out that they were surveillance devices, and their flight path did in certain cases take them over potentially sensitive sites," Kirby said. "We couldn't say definitively that they were spy balloons or spy objects, but that they could be."

Kirby added that the US later determined that the objects were most likely commercial and could have been weather balloons or scientific devices.

