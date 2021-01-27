UrduPoint.com
US Could Reach 514,000 COVID-19-Related Deaths By February 20 - Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United States could have up to 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by February 20 under the current trajectory of decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"If we continue on the current trajectory, the CDC's most recent national ensemble forecast predicts that 479,000 to 514,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by February 20, 2021," Walensky said in a virtual White House coronavirus press briefing.

Walensky also highlighted recent data showing downward trends in the number of US deaths, cases and hospitalizations.

From January 19 to 25, the seven-day average of new novel coronavirus cases decreased by 21 percent, Walensky said. During the same period, the seven-day average number of deaths caused by the disease decreased by 4.9 percent, she added.

Between January 18 to 24, the seven-day average of new hospital patients with the novel coronavrius decreased by 15 percent, Walensky added.

The United States has reported more than 25 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 426,000 deaths caused by the disease as of mid-day Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

