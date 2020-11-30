US Could See 2 COVID-19 Vaccines Available by Next Month - Health Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) US citizens could get their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine before the December 25 Christmas holiday, with Moderna Inc becoming the second drug company after Pfizer Inc to apply for emergency authorization to administer doses, Health Secretary Alex Azar told CBS in an interview on Monday.

"If everything is on track, if everything proves what it appears to be, we could get approval within days after that," Azar said. "We'll ship within 24 hours of FDA authorization. We could see both of these vaccines out and into people's arms before Christmas."

Moderna earlier on Monday said it would request an emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration and a conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency, after finding that its coronavirus vaccine is 94.1 percent effective.