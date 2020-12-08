UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Could See Mid-January COVID-19 Spike Due To Holiday Gatherings - Top Pandemic Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Could See Mid-January COVID-19 Spike Due to Holiday Gatherings - Top Pandemic Official

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States is likely to see a major spike in coronavirus infections in mid-January stemming from year-end holidays in 2020, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said Monday.

"Mid-January is probably going to be a bad time for small-spread families," Fauci told a media briefing hosted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Living-room spread, we call it."

The spike in infections is expected after many Americans ignored health experts' warnings not to travel for the November 26 Thanksgiving holiday or gather with those they do not immediately live with.

Fauci, who's director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the COVID-19 impact from the Thanksgiving holiday was expected to be fully felt between the next week and 10 days, before more cases emerge from this month's Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year holidays.

US airports screened 1.8 million passengers on the Thanksgiving weekend, the highest since March, data showed, as more people seem receptive of flying amid reports of imminent vaccine availability for the virus. Two vaccines, by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, are awaiting emergency approval from the food and Drug Administration, and at least one could be available in less than two weeks.

Despite the progress in vaccines, health experts warn that the US hospital system could still be overwhelmed in the coming months by COVID-19 cases, as evidenced in the March-April period.

Some 14.8 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since January and more than 282,000 have died of related complications, data tracked by the Johns Hopkins University showed. In recent weeks, daily hospitalization of those infected have reached more than 100,000, threatening to overrun the health system.

Related Topics

Governor Christmas Holidays Died Progress New York United States January March November 2020 Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

36 minutes ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

36 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

36 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

22 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

22 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.