US Could Support Homeless Veterans Using Small Fraction of Money Given to Ukraine - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States could support all of its homeless veterans using a fraction of the amount of money being sent to Ukraine, former US President Donald Trump said during remarks in New Hampshire.

"I will use every possible authority to get the homeless off the streets immediately," Trump said on Thursday. "For a small fraction of what we spend in Ukraine, we could take every single homeless veteran in America and take care of them."

Trump said he would transfer the homeless off the streets and into tent cities, shelters, rehabilitation and mental institutions.

Living on the streets is neither good for the homeless nor for the communities, Trump added.