US Could Take 'Further Action' to Hold China Accountable For Cyber Activities - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The United States and its allies do not exclude further action to hold China accountable for what Washington considers to be "malicious cyber activity" on the part of Beijing, a senior US administration official said during a press call.

"The U.S. and our allies and partners are not ruling out further actions to hold the PRC [People's Republic of China] accountable," the official told reporters on Sunday.

The US administration has funded five cybersecurity modernization efforts across the Federal government to modernize network defenses to meet the "threat" coming from China, the official said.

"From the G7 and EU commitments around ransomware, to NATO adopting a new cyber defense policy for the first time in seven years, we're putting forward a common cyber approach with our allies and laying down clear expectations on how responsible nations behave in cyberspace," the senior US official said during the Sunday press call.

China has repeatedly dismissed Western accusations relating to cybersecurity matters, suggesting that under the guise of cyberdefense, the US is exerting pressure on companies in other countries in an attempt to oust competitors.

World

