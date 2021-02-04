US Could Take Till 2050 to Return to Pre-COVID Energy Consumption - EIA Outlook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) It could take up to 30 years for US energy consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels, the Energy Information Administration said in an outlook published Wednesday that assumes low economic growth will rein in demand in the near future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on energy consumption behavior and economic activity will have a lasting impact on US energy consumption," Stephen Nalley, acting administrator at the EIA, said in a live-streamed briefing on the Annual Energy Outlook 2021.

The EIA projected that total US energy consumption will return to 2019 levels by 2029, although that projection is highly dependent on the pace of US economic recovery. In a case that assumes low economic growth, energy consumption does not return to 2019 levels until 2050, it added.

"The high economic growth path could take 10 or less. The low economic growth scenario could take 30 years," Nalley told the briefing.

In 2020, the economy shrank 3.5 percent as the COVID-19 bore its full brunt on gross domestic product.

In a positive light, the EIA projected that the slow growth in US fossil-fuels consumption will result in less energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions through 2035 at least. That would aid, at least, in part the Biden administration's plan to sharply reduce greenhouse gases in coming decades, achieving by no later than 2050 a 100 percent clean-energy economy with net-zero emissions.

Renewable electric generating technologies are projected to account for almost 60 percent of the capacity additions from 2020 to 2050, the EIA said, adding that renewables' share of the electricity generation mix will more than double by 2050.

The natural gas share will remain relatively flat at 36%, and the coal and nuclear shares will both fall by about half, according to baseline projections in the outlook.

Also importantly, while ongoing record domestic energy production supported natural gas exports, it did not necessarily mean growth in the US trade balance in petroleum products, the EIA said. breaking this down, the agency projected that the United States will continue to export more petroleum and other liquids than it imports, but the balance of imports to exports will be highly sensitive to supply, demand, and price factors.

Notwithstanding the expectations in its outlook, the EIA said high oil and natural gas supply or high oil prices could result in increased domestic production and net exports.

But if prices or supply remain high, the United States is likely to export more energy than it imports through 2050, it added.