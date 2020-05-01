US Could Use New Tariffs on China as Retaliatory Measure Over COVID-19 Crisis - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States could impose new tariffs on China as a retaliatory measure over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, US President Donald Trump said in a press conference.

"I could do it differently, I could do the same thing but even for more money, just by putting on tariffs," Trump said on Thursday when asked if he would consider canceling US debt obligations to China as punishment over the virus outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported that US officials were looking into retaliatory measures against Beijing over the pandemic, including canceling US debt obligations to China.