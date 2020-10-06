UrduPoint.com
US Counselor Brechbuhl Visiting Mexico, Panama To Discuss Commerce, Migration- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US Department of State Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl is visiting Mexico, Panama and Uruguay October 6-9 to discuss commercial relations, immigration and the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a US State Department announced in a release on Tuesday.

"In Mexico, Counselor Brechbuhl will meet with Foreign Minister Ebrard to discuss Mexico's continued commitment to addressing irregular migration, economic integration, and the need for Mexico to comply with its water treaty obligations," the release said. "The Counselor will also discuss combating transnational crime."

The State Department said Brechbuhl will then head to Panama to meet with a number of officials to address US-Panama cooperation on COVID-19 assistance, investment and efforts to combat money laundering.

"Counselor Brechbuhl will also preside over a donation of 50 additional ventilators from the United States Agency for International Development to the people of Panama," the release said.

During his final stop in Uruguay, Brechbuhl will meet with Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo to talk about opportunities to boost commercial ties and security collaboration, the release said.

"The Counselor will also discuss the Foreign Minister's upcoming trip to Washington," the release added.

