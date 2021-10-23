US, Counterparts United in Belief that JCPOA Talks Should Resume Immediately - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The United States and its partners around the world are united in their belief that negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, should immediately resume, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"I don't want to get into the details of diplomatic discussions, but suffice to say that the United States, the E3, the broader P5+1 is united in the belief that diplomacy continues to provide the most effective pathway to verifiably and permanently prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and we're united in the belief that negotiations should resume in Vienna as soon as possible, and that they should resume precisely where they left off after the sixth round," Price told a Friday press briefing.