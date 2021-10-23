UrduPoint.com

US, Counterparts United In Belief That JCPOA Talks Should Resume Immediately - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

US, Counterparts United in Belief that JCPOA Talks Should Resume Immediately - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The United States and its partners around the world are united in their belief that negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, should immediately resume, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"I don't want to get into the details of diplomatic discussions, but suffice to say that the United States, the E3, the broader P5+1 is united in the belief that diplomacy continues to provide the most effective pathway to verifiably and permanently prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and we're united in the belief that negotiations should resume in Vienna as soon as possible, and that they should resume precisely where they left off after the sixth round," Price told a Friday press briefing.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear Vienna Price United States From Weapon

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

31 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

31 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

32 minutes ago
 Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man ..

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

32 minutes ago
 New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sul ..

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrent ..

32 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.