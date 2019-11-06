UrduPoint.com
US Counterterrorism Center Not Consulted On Troop Pullout In Northeast Syria - Director

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The National Counterterrorism Center (NCC) was not consulted on President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US forces from northeast Syria ahead of a Turkish offensive there, NCC acting Director Russell Travers said in a congressional testimony.

"I was not, but it wouldn't necessarily be the case that I would be," Travers told the US Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday when asked if the White House consulted the NCC about the decision to withdraw US troops from northeast Syria.

Travers said that US forces will continue to be engaged with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of the counterterrorism mission in Syria.

On October 9, Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria after holding telephone talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey almst immediately launched an offensive in northeast Syria against Kurdish militia groups and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

On October 17, the United States and Turkey agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area with Turkey.  In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

