US Counterterrorism Coordinator to Discuss Anti-IS Fight During Kenya Visit - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales will travel to Kenya later on Monday to take part in the United Nations African high-level regional conference on counterterrorism and extremism during which he will discuss combatting the Islamic State (banned in Russia ) and other terrorist groups, the Department of State said in a release.

"Ambassador Nathan A.

Sales, the State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will travel during the week of July 8th to Nairobi, Kenya, where he will address the United Nations African Regional High-Level Conference on Counterterrorism and the Prevention of Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism," the release said on Monday.

The State Department said Sales will also hold bilateral discussions with Kenyan officials on the efforts to defeat the Islamic State and al-Qaida (also banned in Russia) as well as border security terrorist travel and combating terrorist financing.