US Counterterrorism Coordinator Travels To Ukraine For Talks With Gov't - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Trump administration is sending over the weekend its top counterterrorism coordinator Nathan Sales to Ukraine for talks with the country's government, the US Department of State said in a media note on Wednesday.

"The Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales... [is] traveling to Kyiv, Ukraine on February 16 for additional meetings on counterterrorism cooperation," the note said.

Before that, Sales will attend the Munich Security Conference on February 16 with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to participate in a roundtable discussion on Somalia, the note added.

