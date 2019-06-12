UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Counterterrorism Envoy To Visit Turkey To Discuss Foreign Fighters, IS - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

US Counterterrorism Envoy to Visit Turkey to Discuss Foreign Fighters, IS - State Dept.

US Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales will visit Turkey this week to address the issue of foreign fighters and efforts to combat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) among other issues, the US State Department announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales will visit Turkey this week to address the issue of foreign fighters and efforts to combat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) among other issues, the US State Department announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, the State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will travel to Ankara, Turkey during the week of June 10th," the release said. "He will engage in discussions with his Turkish counterparts on the repatriation and prosecution of foreign terrorist fighters, border security and curtailing terrorist travel, countering the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), combating terrorist finance, and global efforts to defeat al-Qaeda and ISIS [Islamic State]."

Sales said in May that the United States stands firm in the belief that all foreign terrorist fighters should be repatriated by their respective countries and subsequently charged with any crime they committed.

Sales also said the United States has repatriated four US citizens and charged them with terrorism-related crimes and is aware of media reports that there are additional foreign fighters captured in Syria who are US citizens.

In February, US President Donald Trump called on European states to take back over 800 Islamic State fighters who had been captured in Syria or risk having them released. No country has so far acted on Trump's request.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has captured 5,000 Islamic State fighters and calls on their countries of origin to repatriate them, Bassam Saker, a representative of Syrian Democratic Council in the United States told Sputnik in May.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Visit Trump Ankara United States February May June Border Media All

Recent Stories

Ministry to provide clean drinking water facility ..

2 minutes ago

President HSATI hopes Budget 2019-2020 to set dire ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania's Shuklin has London Olympics medal stri ..

2 minutes ago

Court summons NAB IO for testimony

2 minutes ago

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

7 minutes ago

MNAs, Sardar Israr Tareen, Munwara Muneer Baloch h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.