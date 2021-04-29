UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Couple Charged Over Firing Gun At Police Officer's House - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:22 PM

US Couple Charged Over Firing Gun at Police Officer's House - Justice Dept.

Prosecutors charged a couple in Puerto Rico with possession of a machine gun after they fired it to threaten a police officer, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Prosecutors charged a couple in Puerto Rico with possession of a machine gun after they fired it to threaten a police officer, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"According to the Government's allegations, Joshua Meléndez-Rivera and Joyce Torres-Vivas parked in front of a police officer's residence in Utuado on April 26, 2020.

When the officer asked if they needed anything, the occupants of the car Meléndez-Rivera and Torres-Vivas responded angrily and Meléndez-Rivera pointed a gun," the department said in a press release.

After the officer withdrew into her house, shots were fired. Meléndez-Rivera and Torres-Vivas were subsequently detained in the car and a pistol modified to be fully automatic was found inside, the release added.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, according to the release.

Related Topics

Police Car April 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Total of 1,600 Marine Pollution Offenses Detected ..

4 minutes ago

US Intel Official Accuses Russia, China of Using C ..

4 minutes ago

Shootout Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Ongoing in A ..

7 minutes ago

Oslo Follows Path of Destroying Ties With Moscow D ..

7 minutes ago

Kyrgys Border Service Says Additional Forces Drawn ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Guterres to Visit Moscow May 12-13 for Ta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.