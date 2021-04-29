(@FahadShabbir)

Prosecutors charged a couple in Puerto Rico with possession of a machine gun after they fired it to threaten a police officer, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Prosecutors charged a couple in Puerto Rico with possession of a machine gun after they fired it to threaten a police officer, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"According to the Government's allegations, Joshua Meléndez-Rivera and Joyce Torres-Vivas parked in front of a police officer's residence in Utuado on April 26, 2020.

When the officer asked if they needed anything, the occupants of the car Meléndez-Rivera and Torres-Vivas responded angrily and Meléndez-Rivera pointed a gun," the department said in a press release.

After the officer withdrew into her house, shots were fired. Meléndez-Rivera and Torres-Vivas were subsequently detained in the car and a pistol modified to be fully automatic was found inside, the release added.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, according to the release.