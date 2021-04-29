US Couple Charged Over Firing Gun At Police Officer's House - Justice Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Prosecutors charged a couple in Puerto Rico with possession of a machine gun after they fired it to threaten a police officer, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
"According to the Government's allegations, Joshua Meléndez-Rivera and Joyce Torres-Vivas parked in front of a police officer's residence in Utuado on April 26, 2020.
When the officer asked if they needed anything, the occupants of the car Meléndez-Rivera and Torres-Vivas responded angrily and Meléndez-Rivera pointed a gun," the department said in a press release.
After the officer withdrew into her house, shots were fired. Meléndez-Rivera and Torres-Vivas were subsequently detained in the car and a pistol modified to be fully automatic was found inside, the release added.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, according to the release.