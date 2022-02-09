UrduPoint.com

US Court Allows $8Mln Bail For Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins - Reports

A US court authorized Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan who were arrested on charges of laundering $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoins to be released from jail on $8 million bail, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A US court authorized Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan who were arrested on charges of laundering $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoins to be released from jail on $8 million bail, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoins, amounting to $4.5 billion at the current exchange rate, stolen from the virtual Currency platform Bitfinex during a hacking attack in 2016.

According to the media, at a hearing on Wednesday, a Federal court ruled that the couple can leave jail on $8 million bail, including $5 million for Lichtenstein and $3 million for Morgan. Both defendants were assigned to stay in their home in New York City with ankle bracelets attached.

The criminal case alleges that the suspects used numerous sophisticated methods to launder money stolen after the hacking attack on the Bitfinex platform, including using false identities to create internet accounts, running computer programs to automate transactions, and depositing stolen funds on various virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets, among others.

Lichtenstein and Morgan were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively.

The cyber hacking of the Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex occurred in early August 2016. According to Bitfinex, hackers stole 119,756 bitcoins, equivalent to approximately $65 million at that time.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Internet Exchange Washington Jail Wife Hong Kong New York United States Cryptocurrency Money August Criminals 2016 Market Post Media From Billion Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 202 ..

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday 9th Feb, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Tibet's 5G users top 1 million

Tibet's 5G users top 1 million

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 183,103 New COVID-19 Cases, 669 De ..

Russia Confirms 183,103 New COVID-19 Cases, 669 Deaths - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Magnetic Storm Ruins Up to 40 SpaceX Satellites

Magnetic Storm Ruins Up to 40 SpaceX Satellites

3 minutes ago
 Peru's President Swears In Fourth Cabinet of Minis ..

Peru's President Swears In Fourth Cabinet of Ministers

5 minutes ago
 Brazilian President Plans to Meet With Putin on Fe ..

Brazilian President Plans to Meet With Putin on February 16 - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>