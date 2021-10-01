UrduPoint.com

US Court Allows Biden Admin To Use Trump-Era Border Policy To Expel Migrants - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Court Allows Biden Admin to Use Trump-Era Border Policy to Expel Migrants - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A US court blocked a judge's ruling that would have prohibited the Biden administration from continuing a Trump-era policy that authorizes the immediate expulsion of asylum-seeking migrant families arriving on the southern border, according to a court document.

"Further ordered that the motion for stay pending appeal be granted. Appellants have satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending appeal," the court document said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Border From Court

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

4 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

4 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

5 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

3 hours ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

3 hours ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.