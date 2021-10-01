US Court Allows Biden Admin to Use Trump-Era Border Policy to Expel Migrants - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A US court blocked a judge's ruling that would have prohibited the Biden administration from continuing a Trump-era policy that authorizes the immediate expulsion of asylum-seeking migrant families arriving on the southern border, according to a court document.

"Further ordered that the motion for stay pending appeal be granted. Appellants have satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending appeal," the court document said on Thursday.