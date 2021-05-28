UrduPoint.com
US Court Appoints 'Special Master' To Review Evidence Seized From Giuliani - Order

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:11 PM

A US federal judge has allowed government prosecutors to review the contents in electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is being investigated for activities performed while he was advising the former president, a court order revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A US Federal judge has allowed government prosecutors to review the contents in electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is being investigated for activities performed while he was advising the former president, a court order revealed.

On April 28, US authorities raided the homes of Giulani and his colleague Victoria Toensing and seized cellphones and computers belonging to assist in the investigations, prompting the two to file objections against a review of the content in the devices.

"The government's request to appoint a Special Master is granted and Giuliani's and Toensing's requests are denied," judge J. Paul Oetken wrote in the order on Friday. "The search warrants at issue here were based on judicial findings of probable cause - supported by detailed affidavits - to believe that evidence of violations of specified federal offenses would be found at the locations to be searched.

"

After investigating Giulani for more than two years, prosecutors may possibly charging him for a breach of foreign lobbying laws connected to his work in Ukraine while he was advising Trump, according to media reports.

Legal experts say that under the 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) requires individuals to disclose with the Justice Department any lobbying activities on behalf of foreign governments or officials.

Trump had called the government raid on Guilani's home a "double standard" and characterized the process against him as being "very unfair."

