US Court Awards $111Mln To Americans For Injuries From Hezbollah Rocket Attacks - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A US court has awarded $111 million to a group of Americans who suffered physical and emotional injury from rocket attacks in Israel by the Lebanese group Hezbollah in 2006, ABC news reported.

The case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act and alleged that Hezbollah caused the plaintiffs physical and emotional injury as well as damaged their property, the report said on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Steven Tiscione found that the plaintiffs had successfully demonstrated that Hezbollah's actions violated of the US Anti-Terrorism Act and consequently held the Lebanese group liable.

In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war, during which Hezbollah fired about 4,000 rockets into towns and cities in northern Israel.

Hezbollah and Israel have fought two wars and engaged in cross-border attacks as well as skirmishes since 2000 although officials on both sides have indicated that they are not interested in an all-out war.

