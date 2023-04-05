Close
US Court Awards Trump More Than $120,000 In Legal Fees From Stormy Daniels - Trump Jr.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals awarded former president Donald Trump more than $120,000 in attorney fees from pornography actress Stormy Daniels following a failed defamation suit, Donald Trump Jr. said on Tuesday.

"The 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This is in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him," Trump Jr. said in a statement via Twitter.

The order was delivered on the same day that a Manhattan court arraigned Trump on 34 charges related to alleged hush money payments to Daniels to cover up a purported affair between the two.

Trump is being charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged payments.

Trump denies the allegations against him, as well as the affair.

In March 2022, Daniels said she would "go to jail" before paying a penny to Trump after a failed defamation suit filed by Daniels' former lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

