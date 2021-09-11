US Court Backs DeSantis in Letting Parents Decide if Children Should Wear Masks - Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has won his request to a US District Court of Appeals (DCA) to reinstate his requirement that all school districts in the state must respect parents' rights to decide whether their children should wear masks in schools.

"No surprise here - the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children," DeSantis said via Twitter. "I will continue to fight for parents' rights."

The DCA's ruling reintroduced a hold, or stay, that was previously removed by Florida Circuit Judge John Cooper, who had ruled that any state government did not have the authority to override or ban such decrees when they were challenged by groups of concerned parents.

School boards in 13 Florida districts have defied DeSantis' order, choosing to require masks because of the virus resurgence, and they faced possibly having their salaries withheld.

DeSantis has taken a firm position regarding masks in schools being a parental choice and said earlier this week that he believes it is important that parents are given the ability to opt out of school mandates.